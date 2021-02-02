ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) Shares Down 0%

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)’s share price traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.77 and last traded at $49.77. 91 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.