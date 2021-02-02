Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

