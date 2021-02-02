Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Etsy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $636,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $226.73.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $6,076,773.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,904.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $501,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,704 shares of company stock worth $24,671,615 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

