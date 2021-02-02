Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Insider Purchases £37,840 in Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) insider Timothy Pennington bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £37,840 ($49,438.20).

Shares of LON ERM opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 912.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,246 ($16.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s payout ratio is 118.06%.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

