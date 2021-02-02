Euronav (EURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

