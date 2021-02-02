Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.05. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 67,221 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

