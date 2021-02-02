Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $98,186,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 87,266 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.