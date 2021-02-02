Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 682.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 459,380 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

