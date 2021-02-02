Exane Derivatives Sells 132 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Crane were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

