Exane Derivatives Takes Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,578 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 152,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $812.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.