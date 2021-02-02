Exane Derivatives Trims Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

