Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Cut by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Exelon by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Exelon by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $201,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 108,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

