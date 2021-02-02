Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 1.4% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198,038 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,703. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

