Expanse Price Hits $0.0737 on Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 122.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $120,468.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,126.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.78 or 0.04095983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00411258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.48 or 0.01219830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.67 or 0.00514348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00412961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00260848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021804 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

