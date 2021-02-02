Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the online travel company will earn ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Expedia Group stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

