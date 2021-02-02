Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.14. Express shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 231,687 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

