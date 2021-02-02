Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Extreme Networks in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of EXTR opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

