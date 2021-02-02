Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

XOM stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

