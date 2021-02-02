EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

