Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $94.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NYSE FN traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. 14,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

