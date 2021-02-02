Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Shares of FN stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

