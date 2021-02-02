Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 2824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.