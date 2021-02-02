Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.88.

FN opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

