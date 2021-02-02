FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.28 million. On average, analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

