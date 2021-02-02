Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,433 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.31% of Federated Hermes worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,230. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

