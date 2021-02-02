Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

