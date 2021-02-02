Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.77-5.01 EPS.

NYSE:RACE opened at $216.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.77. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

