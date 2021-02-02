Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $33.63 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

