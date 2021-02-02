Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FQVTF remained flat at $$33.63 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

