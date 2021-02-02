Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.