Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.84. 313,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

