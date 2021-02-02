Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $63.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $63,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.75. 102,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.