Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,973,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.35. The stock had a trading volume of 114,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

