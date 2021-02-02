Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 607 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in KLA by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

KLAC stock opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

