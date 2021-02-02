Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

