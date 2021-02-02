Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $599.02 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $641.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.04.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

