Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $665,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

