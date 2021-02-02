Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $755,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stratasys worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSYS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

