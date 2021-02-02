Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 510.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 565,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 416,280 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 405,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 302,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 503,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 367,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

