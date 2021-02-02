Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

ADSK stock opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

