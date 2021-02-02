Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

