Financial Review: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $9.27 million 1.56 -$3.77 million N/A N/A Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroMetrix and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83

Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $87.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.00%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -38.80% -71.00% -37.58% Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inari Medical beats NeuroMetrix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

