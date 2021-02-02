Financial Survey: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Preferred Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Preferred Apartment Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25

Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19% Preferred Apartment Communities -38.91% -11.10% -4.11%

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 3.77 $22.18 million N/A N/A Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.78 -$7.24 million $1.37 5.34

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

