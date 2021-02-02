First American Trust FSB Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,775.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,642.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

