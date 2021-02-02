First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

