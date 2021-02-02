First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.84 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

