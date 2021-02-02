First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 15th

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

