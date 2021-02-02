First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

