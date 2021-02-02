First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

