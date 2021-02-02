First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSE:NIO opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

